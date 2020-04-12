Coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai: BEST to increase frequency of buses

In order to deliver more fastrack service, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking may press for more buses in service during the extended phase of the lockdown.

At present, the transport undertaking is providing emergency transportation to all the essential service providers, battling the Covid-19 outbreak.

Since the lockdown has been imposed, BEST has been pressing for an average of 46 per cent of the total number of buses on the roads. However, considering the rapid surge in Covid-19 positive cases, there has been an increase in emergency workers also.

To match up to this demand, BEST may bring more buses into its fleet. "The number of positive cases are surging rapidly. In this situation we need to provide rapid transportation to increase the frequency. We may add more buses in our fleets" said a senior official.