Coronavirus lockdown and Cyclone Amphan: Double blow for West Bengal and Odisha migrants stuck in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Migrant workers stuck in the city find themselves caught in an unending vortex of misery. First, the lockdown struck without warning and they found themselves marooned, battling the elements and the most monstrous of them all -- the coronavirus. When authorities finally deigned to take heed of their plight and announced the operation of special buses and trains to get them back home safely, nature struck another blow for those returning to Odisha and West Bengal in the form of Cyclone Amphan.
All the Shramik special trains bound for these states have been cancelled. In Maharashtra, there are more than two lakh migrant workers from Bengal and Odisha, anxious to return home. For decades, in what has been an annual ritual for these workers, they come to work in Maharashtra for six months as they need the extra income, after which they return to their farming work at home.
The lockdown swallowed their livelihoods in Mumbai and, at the other end, Amphan has reduced to naught their houses, laid waste their fields and left their families bereft in its wake. They are now consumed by panic and fear.
"We have been living in misery for the last two months, in the fond hope that some day we would be able to go home. But since the storm broke out, I learnt that my house is gone. A part of our mud dwelling caved in as the storm raged," construction worker Ratan Das told The Free Press Journal. Das is among those who toil in Mumbai for six months and returns to his home state for the remainder of the year, where he toils in his farm.
"Trains have been cancelled untill May 21 and there is no news of when services will resume. The police in Mumbai have no answer and we cannot contact anyone in West Bengal, as phone lines are out over there" said Salim Mondal, another labourer.
