Coronavirus: Keep your child home if they have a cough or cold, private schools tell parents

Another private school in South Bombay, which did not wish to be named, has requested parents to seek immediate medical help if their children have cough or fever. The principal of the school said, “The health ministry has directed to avoid public gatherings and crowded places as COVID-19 is contagious. The health of our students, teachers and non-teaching staff is our priority. We request parents to treat their children at home if they have a cough or fever until they get better.”

On the other hand, members of the PTA have demanded that schools take essential measures to maintain health and hygiene. Arundhati Chavan, president of the PTA United Forum, said, “Schools should take precautionary measures like installing hand sanitisers in all washrooms, cleaning the bathrooms regularly and allowing students to take washroom breaks whenever required. Teachers should tell students to wash their hands at regular intervals so that they maintain basic hygiene.”