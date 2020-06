Coronavirus in Vasai-Virar: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vasai, Nala Sopara and Virar as issued by VVCMC on June 10

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases in the country, crossed 90,000 on Tuesday.

The state Health Department said that 2,259 COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today.

The MMR (Thane Division) continued to cause grave concerns with 83 new Covid-19 deaths, pulling up the toll to 2,216, and taking the number of positive cases to 68,299 on Tuesday, the highest in the country.

So far Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation has reported 1,168 cases out of which 634 have recovered and 42 have succumbed to the virus. VVCMC has so far tested 4,796 people and 2,682 are under quarantine.