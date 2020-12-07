Coronavirus in Thane: With 521 new COVID-19 cases in district, tally rises to 2,32,922

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 94.47 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 2.47 per cent. The active cases comprise 3.06 per cent of the total coronavirus cases detected so far in the district, he said.

Kalyan town in the district has so far reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 54,872, followed by Thane city-52,650, Navi Mumbai-49,011 and Mira Bhayander-24501.

Among the total number of COVID-19 deaths, Thane city has recorded 1,252, Kalyan-1,067, Navi Mumbai-998 and Mira Bhayander-762,the official added. The neighbouring Palghar district has till date reported43,233 coronavirus cases and 1,164 deaths due to the viral infection, an official from the district administration said.