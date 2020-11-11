Coronavirus in Thane: With 414 new COVID-19 cases in district, tally rises to 2,16,894

Thane: Maharashtra's Thane district has detected 414 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 more casualties, an official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest cases reported on Tuesday, the tally in the district reached 2,16,894, while the toll rose to 5,476, the official said. COVID-19 cases in the district have risen by 2.25 per cent in the last 10 days, as over 4,000 cases were reported from November 1 to 10, he said.

The current recovery rate in the district stands at 94.35 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.52 per cent, the official said. At present, there are 6,772 active cases in Thane district, he said.

The civic limits of Kalyan and Navi Mumbai have recorded recovery rates of 95.73 per cent and 95.24 per cent respectively, he said. Among the major cities in the district, Kalyan has so far recorded 51,171 cases, followed by Thane with 48,126, Navi Mumbai with 45,655 and Mira Bhayandar with 23,153 cases. Meanwhile, Palghar has recorded 41,551 COVID-19 cases and 1,081 fatalities till date, it was stated.