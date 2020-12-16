Coronavirus in Thane: With 323 new COVID-19 cases in district, tally rises to 2,36,879

Thane: Thane district of Maharashtra has added 323 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections here to 2,36,879, an official said on Wednesday.
The COVID-19 death toll in the district has gone up to 5,831 after eight more persons succumbed to the disease, he said. As of now, there are 5,058 COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,25,990 patients have recovered.
The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 95.40 per cent, the mortalityrate stands at 2.46 per cent, and the active cases constitute 2.14 per cent of the total infections reported so far, the official said.
Among the cities in the district, Kalyan has so far recorded 55,916 COVID-19 cases, Thane-53,678, Navi Mumbai- 49,767 and Mira Bhayander-24,914, he said.
Out of the total number of deaths, Thane city accounts for 1,275, Kalyan-1,083, Navi Mumbai-1,019 and Mira Bhayander- 774,he added. In the neighbouring Palghar district, there have been so far 43,679 COVID-19 cases and 1,174 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.
