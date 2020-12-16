Coronavirus in Thane: With 323 new COVID-19 cases in district, tally rises to 2,36,879

Thane: Thane district of Maharashtra has added 323 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections here to 2,36,879, an official said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the district has gone up to 5,831 after eight more persons succumbed to the disease, he said. As of now, there are 5,058 COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,25,990 patients have recovered.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 95.40 per cent, the mortalityrate stands at 2.46 per cent, and the active cases constitute 2.14 per cent of the total infections reported so far, the official said.