Coronavirus in Thane: With 1,670 new COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 1,67,013; death toll at 4,302

Thane: The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 1,67,013 with the addition of 1,670 cases, an official said on Saturday.

The new cases were reported on Friday.

The death toll in the district grew to 4,302 as 33 persons succumbed to the infection on Friday, he said.

Bhiwandi, Ambarnath and Badlapur civic bodies in the district did not report a single death on Friday, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 86.60 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.58 per cent.

There are 18,080 active patients in Thane district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the tally of positive cases has gone up to 33,545 and death toll to 641, an official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,00,757 on Friday with the single-day addition of 17,794 cases, the state health department said.

Due to the death of 416 patients during the day, the fatality count in the state mounted to 34,761, it said.

A total of 19,592 patients were discharged on Friday after treatment, which took the number of recoveries in the state to 9,92,806.

There are 2,72,775 active cases in Maharashtra at present, the department said.

The state has so far conducted 62,80,788 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 13,00,757, new cases: 17,794, death toll: 34,761 discharged: 9,92,806, active cases: 2,72,775, people tested so far: 62,80,788.