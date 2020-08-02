Coronavirus in Thane: With 1,475 new cases, total cases in the district crosses 88,000 mark

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district reached 88,826 on Sunday with addition of 1,475 cases, a health official said.

The death toll went up by 47 to 2,447.

Areas under the Kalyan Dombivali municipal corporation have reported the maximum 20,633 cases, followed by Thane (19,672) and Navi Mumbai (16,104), he said.

The case recovery rate in Thane district now stands at 73.49 per cent while the mortality rate stood at 2.75 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the overall case count reached 15,620 with addition of 261 cases in the day.

The death toll stood at 307.