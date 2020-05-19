Coronavirus in Thane: Wine shop staffers booked for defying lockdown norms

The district administration has allowed home delivery of liquor barring containment zones in Thane amid the lockdown which has been imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, some establishments have started taking undue advantage of the relaxations, thus defeating the entire purpose of the stop-gap arrangements by the government.

Two employees of a wine shop in the Kasarvadavli area of Thane, landed into the custody of the police for defying lockdown rules and relaxation protocols by selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the premises of the establishment. "The accused identified as Robinson D’Souza (23) and Vanish Singh (23) have been arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and sections of the IPC for disobeying orders duly promulgated by public servant,” said senior police inspector Kishore Khairnar.