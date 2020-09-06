Coronavirus in Thane: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases as issued by TMC on September 5

For the fourth consecutive day, Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 tally jumped to a new high of 20,489, surpassing the previous peak of 19,218 recorded on Friday, while 312 fatalities took the state's death toll past the 26,000-mark.

With 20,489 new cases, the state's total cases zoomed to 883,862. Adding 312 more fatalities, lower than the all-time peak of 422 (August 18), the state's death toll shot up from 25,964 to 26,276 now. There was one death roughly every 5 minutes and a staggering 14 new cases added every minute to the state tally. The state's recovery rate decreased for the third day straight, from 72.51 per cent to 72.01 per cent, while the mortality (death) rate stood at 2.97 per cent on Saturday.