Coronavirus in Thane: TMC seals 20 general practioners’ clinics after failing to report patients with COVID-19 symptoms

The MMR (Thane Division) remains a hotspot with a total of 5,065 Covid-19 deaths, and the number of positive cases touching 107,714. Thane - with 29,488 cases and 810 fatalities - has emerged as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases again jumped sharply from Wednesday's highest of 3,890 to a new peak of 4,841 on Thursday while the deaths in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) shot past the 5,000 mark to 5,065.

The state's fatalities again catapulted from the June's lowest of 62 to 192 on Thursday, down from the previous day's highest death figure of 248 on Tuesday. On June 16, the state had reported the highest 1,409 fatalities taking into account, reconciliation of earlier deaths, which drastically escalated the toll. With the latest fatalities, the state death toll climbed to 6,931 and total cases shot up to 147,741 till date, both being the highest in the country.