Coronavirus in Thane: TMC extends time limit for commercial establishments

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has permitted to extend the time limit for commercial establishments operating in Thane. The directions regarding the same were issued on Tuesday by TMC chief.

"As per the announcement by the TMC Commissioner, Vipin Sharma, the time period for various establishments in the city has been extended. The commercial establishments has been allowed to be functional from 7:00 am to 9:30 pm, in Thane, while other public establishments like hotel, food court and restaurant will be allowed to run between 7:00 am to 11:30 pm," said TMC official.

The food court and hotels has been allowed to operate with only 50 percent capacity under modified lockdown rules and safety precautions, amid pandemic.

"Besides, except cinema theatres, malls, swimming pools, entertainment parks and auditoriums; vegetable market and other commercial shops will be permitted to functional between 9:00 am to 7:00 pm," added TMC official.

The hotspots in Thane will continue with strict lockdown guidelines, informed the official.