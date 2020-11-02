Coronavirus in Thane: TMC collects over Rs 9 lakh as fine for not wearing mask

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has collected over Rs 9 lakh as fine from around 1,900 people violating norms amid the pandemic.

The fine has been collected over a period of last 21 days following the drive against the people commuting without a mask in Thane city.



Considering the COVID-19 situation and increasing crowd in the market and public spots in the city, the TMC is carrying a special drive to keep a check on the people roaming without a mask.

"The driver carried for 3 weeks has collected total Rs 9.50 lakh from the people caught without a mask at public places by the civic official. This fine has been collected from around 1,900 people in various wards in Thane city," said a TMC official.



"Maximum number of the fine has been collected from Naupada ward of Thane, which collected over Rs. 1.93 lakh while the Wagle area collected the lowest amount of Rs 47,500, highlighting less number of people caught without mask in Wagle compare to other wards of TMC," added official.



Except for Naupda, Vartak Nagar, Majiwada, Manpada, and Uthalsar too collected fine of over Rs.1 lakh during this drive. While wards like Kalwa, Mumbra, Lokmanya Nagar, and Diva each collected fine amounting to somewhere between Rs 93,000 and 60,000.



According to the TMC official, the drive will continue considering the pandemic situation. Diwali festival too is round the corner and it could attract more number of people on the streets for shopping. Hence, the drive will help to keep a check on the people commuting without mask.



Beside, the recovery rate of TMC has reached to 93.3% on Monday. At present, the city consists a total of 1,986 active patients and so far 43,854 have recovered from COVID-19.

On Monday total of 3 deaths were reported in the city, hence the total count of deaths has now reached up to 1,158 in Thane, informed TMC official.





