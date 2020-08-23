Coronavirus in Thane: TMC audit discloses excess bills worth over Rs 1.82 cr by COVID hospitals

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has found excess bills worth Rs 1.82 crore charged by private hospitals treating COVID patients in the last 40 days. The aforementioned amount of overcharged bills has been disclosed in an audit conducted by TMC.

Following the complaints from the patients regarding the overcharging of bills by the hospitals, an audit team was formed by the TMC.

"The audit report conducted from July 10 to August 21, counts the total amount of Rs 1.82 crore objectional bill charged by various COVID hospitals in Thane. While, until now total Rs 26.68 lakh amount has been refunded to the patients by the respective hospitals after TMC's directions," said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.