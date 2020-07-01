Coronavirus in Thane: Thanekars can now get tested in just 30 mins as TMC buys antigen kits

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has now purchased near about 1 lakh antigen kits to conduct testing, reported Mumbai Live. Now, with this development, Thanekars can get tested for COVID-19 in just 30 minutes.

These kits will be made available to the TMC in couple days and soon testing with antigen kits will begin.

The rapid antigen test allows faster diagnosis without laboratory examination of samples and results are available within 30 minutes.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as India is lifting lockdowns in various parts of the country in a phased manner, it is expected to see an upsurge in cases of COVID-19 due to increased transmission of SARS-CoV-2 virus. In view of this, it is important to scale up testing capacity to the maximum possible levels, it said.

Earlier, with offices allowed to work with 10% of staff strength, the BMC on Friday has asked corporate companies and industries located in containment zones to do antigen tests for their employees.