Coronavirus in Thane: Over 250 migrant workers in the city test positive in one month

So far more than 250 migrants in Thane have been tested COVID positive, after an antigen test was conducted at Thane railway station by Thane Municipal Corporation's health department.
According to the TMC official, the testing facility implemented since August 30 has tested over 24,000 migrants who are traveling back to Thane city through long-distance trains.
"Between August 30 to September 29, total of 24,407 migrants have gone through antigen tests, introduced at Satis bridge, located close to Thane railway station. The migrants after de-boarding their trains are being directed to form a queue, following the safety norms and social distancing, at the bridge for test conducted by the medical team of the TMC," said an official from TMC.
"Out of the total migrants as mentioned above, total of 269 have been tested positive, within the last one month (August 30 to September 29). The positive patients are being shifted at isolation centres, following the further medical treatment," added TMC official.
Long queues of migrants are noticed on the Satis bridge, as more number of migrants are coming back to the city as the state has opened up in a phased manner. Hence, the medical teams for testings were also increased by TMC.
"Around 1,000 migrants traveling from outstation trains are tested at the station. Initially, 2 medical teams were deployed by the TMC. However, now it has increased to total of four teams, each of these team consists of four doctors, four nurses, 8 ward boys and 10 assistants," informed Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.
Among these migrants, the maximum people are the workers and labourers who are returning back to the city for their livelihood.
Thane COVID update: On Thursday, total of 416 new cases of COVID positive were detected in Thane, while 8 deaths were reported. So far, 3,767 people are seeking treatment and 32,417 have recovered from the virus. Until now the total death count has reached up to 1,003 in Thane.
