Coronavirus in Thane: Over 250 migrant workers in the city test positive in one month



"Out of the total migrants as mentioned above, total of 269 have been tested positive, within the last one month (August 30 to September 29). The positive patients are being shifted at isolation centres, following the further medical treatment," added TMC official.

Long queues of migrants are noticed on the Satis bridge, as more number of migrants are coming back to the city as the state has opened up in a phased manner. Hence, the medical teams for testings were also increased by TMC.



"Around 1,000 migrants traveling from outstation trains are tested at the station. Initially, 2 medical teams were deployed by the TMC. However, now it has increased to total of four teams, each of these team consists of four doctors, four nurses, 8 ward boys and 10 assistants," informed Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

Among these migrants, the maximum people are the workers and labourers who are returning back to the city for their livelihood.

Thane COVID update: On Thursday, total of 416 new cases of COVID positive were detected in Thane, while 8 deaths were reported. So far, 3,767 people are seeking treatment and 32,417 have recovered from the virus. Until now the total death count has reached up to 1,003 in Thane.









