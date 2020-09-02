Coronavirus in Thane: Number of containment zones in the city goes down; testing ramped up

Priyanka Dhomse

Thane: The total number of containment zones have declined in Thane following the latest survey by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The testing capacity of COVID-19 tests has been increased by the Corporation recently.

"According to the survey report released on Tuesday, the containment zones in Thane have reduced to 15 compared to the previous figures in the last few months amid lockdown. Especially, the areas like Kopri-Naupada, Mumbra, and Diva which contained the maximum number of COVID patients, at present do not have a single containment zone," said TMC official.

With the reduction in the ratio of COVID-19 patients detected daily in Thane, the number of containment zones has also declined. However, the guidelines will be continued in these zones following the government's direction, till September 30.

"In July the TMC has announced total 27 containment zones, while as per the survey carried in August, total 39 containment zones were announced in Thane city. While, as per TMC's latest survey, in September it released only 15 containment zones, highlighting the decline in the number of such zones compared to last month," added TMC official.

According to the civic official, the testing capacity has doubled by TMC.

"Before total 2000 COVID testing capacity was carried daily. However, this capacity has bee increased to 4000 recently. So far over 80,000 antigen tests have been carried by TMC," informed official.

COVID update:

In Thane city, so far a total of 23,598 patients have been recovered from the COVID-19. At present 1,957 people are undertaking the COVID treatment, while until now 851 people have died due to the virus, in Thane city.

According to the TMC on Wednesday, a total of 127 patients recovered from COVID-19, while 7 deaths were reported, and new 273 positive cases were detected, in Thane city.

Thane Ganpati immersions:

On the last day of the Ganesh festival total, 3,248 Ganesh idols were immersed in Thane. Out of these 3,083 were household and 165 were Sarvajanik Ganesh idols. Throughout the 10 days of the Ganesh festival total of 23,117 idols have been immersed in Thane this year.Coronavirus in Thane: Number of containment zones in the city goes down; testing ramped up

