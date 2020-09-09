Coronavirus in Thane: No salary cuts for civic officials who test COVID-19 positive, announces TMC

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) announced not to cut the salary of civic officials undertaking treatment at various hospitals after testing COVID positive. The request put forth by TMC corporators and the mayor was approved in general body meeting on Tuesday.
Since the lockdown was announced amid pandemic, the Corporation was implementing various drive and plans to curb the spread of COVID-19 by deploying civic officials from various departments of TMC. However, while attending their duties many civic officials were tested positive. They are seeking medical treatment at various hospitals in the city.
Hence, last week, the TMC mayor Naresh Mhaske wrote a letter to civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma requesting him to not cut the salaries of the civic officials who have tested positive.
"The request was put forth in the general body meeting of TMC, on Tuesday, which has been approved by the TMC chief. According to the request, the absence of the Civic officials who have been tested positive will not be counted as leave. Hence, there will be no salary cuts of such TMC employees or officers, as they are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, after testing positive," said the TMC official.
"Besides, the same decision will be applicable for the TMC employees who have been quarantined at centres or at home. Hence, these employees are not liable to submit any leave applications and they will be provided with the full amount of salary with no cuts," added the official.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)