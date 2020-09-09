Coronavirus in Thane: No salary cuts for civic officials who test COVID-19 positive, announces TMC

Hence, last week, the TMC mayor Naresh Mhaske wrote a letter to civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma requesting him to not cut the salaries of the civic officials who have tested positive.

"The request was put forth in the general body meeting of TMC, on Tuesday, which has been approved by the TMC chief. According to the request, the absence of the Civic officials who have been tested positive will not be counted as leave. Hence, there will be no salary cuts of such TMC employees or officers, as they are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, after testing positive," said the TMC official.

"Besides, the same decision will be applicable for the TMC employees who have been quarantined at centres or at home. Hence, these employees are not liable to submit any leave applications and they will be provided with the full amount of salary with no cuts," added the official.