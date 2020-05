Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 hotspots issued by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) as of May 14

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported a new high of 54 Covid-19 deaths, while Mumbai accounted for a record 40 fatalities and the number of positive cases across the state achieved a new single-day spike of 1,495.

With 54 fatalities - up from Tuesday's 53 - the state's death toll shot up to 975 and the total number of coronavirus patients increased to 25,922, with the highest jump seen after the 1,278 nw cases on May 10. Of the total deaths, a staggering 40 - the highest till date - were recorded in Mumbai alone, taking the city's toll to 596 and the number of Covid-19 patients in the city shot up by a new high of 800 to touch 15,747.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to cause huge concerns with 644 Covid-19 deaths and 19,446 patients, with Thane district notching 25 deaths, Palghar 13 and Ratnagiri 10 fatalities so far.

In light of surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, Thane district neighbouring Mumbai was declared as a containment zone. An order issued by district collector Rajesh Narvekar states that all the restrictions in place under the ongoing lockdown will remain in force without any change.