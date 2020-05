Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 hotspots issued by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) as of May 13

The Thane Municipal Corporation on Tuesday ordered shutting down of all activities at Lokmanya- Savarkar Nagar locality, citing rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area in Maharashtra's Thane city.

Only milk shops and medical stores will be allowed to function in the area, the order stated.

The civic body directed the police to ensure complete lockdown in Lokmanya-Savarkar Nagar, where it was found that citizens were defying the lockdown and were not practising social distancing, an official said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district reached 2,549 on Tuesday after 171 persons were detected with novel coronavirus.

Here's the full list of hotspot areas in Thane as per the data released by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)

1. Karanti nagar Galli No.14 near saraswati School- Rabodi 2 Thane (W)

2. Panchpakahadi, Near Dnyanraj Sabhagraha, Rahul Society, Thane (w)

3. Room No.18 83 Bhakti Society Anand Park Thane West

4. 1505 B- Wing OSS Sapphire Municipal Bldg

5. 504 Hanuman Soc. Chandanwadi Panchpakhadi thane West

6. Rm No. 24 Chintamamni Gharkul Service Rd. Sawalewadi Panchpakhadi Thane

7. 182 Lotu Sheth Chawl Haridas Nagar near Shankar Temple Behind Golden Park

8. Parera Tower, Parera Nagar, Thane

9. Natraj Chs Bldg No 9 H25 Opp Murphy Express Highway Thane West -400602

10. NEW NASHENAN CHS NEAR K VILLA OPPOSITE SANJIVAN1 HOSPITAL

11. Saurabh Tower,Near Pratap Cinema,Kolbad

12. Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, Girls Hostel, Khopat,

13. 2/201 SAI DEEP BLD BHARAT MATA GR. MAJIWADAGAO, THANE W

14. Om Sai Chawl King Kong Nagar Dongripada Ghodbander Rd.

15. Room no 734, Near to lala kirana store, Sai mandir, Patlipada, Ghodbandar road, Thane.

16. C/301, Olympia Building, Lodha Pura, Majiwada, Thane West

17. Bramhand Society, Azadnagar, thane

18. 518, Parvati Niwas, Dhokali, Kolshet Road, Thane

19. Room No. 202, Manan Chawl, Vijay Garden, Ghodbunder Road, Thane

20. Saphire 2 Cosmos Jewel, near DMart Anand Nagar Thane

21. Rajesh Shetty Chawl, Manorama Nagar,

22. Aspen, Everest World, Kolsheth Road, Thane

23. Owla, Takadiv Road, Ghodbundar Road, Shiv Sayadri Chawl, Thane West

24. 102, Standfrd Bldg. Hiranandani Estate, Manpada, Thane

25. Lodha Amara Labour Camp

26. 1404 MMRD, PUNARVASAN BLD,MANPADA,THANE

27. B/602, ORCHID BLD, PRESTIGES RESIDENCY,WAGHABILNAKA,MANPADA,THANE

28. Chirag Nagar, Vartaknagar, Thane

29. 25/170 Ajankya Tara CHS Shivaji Nagar Pokhran Rd. 1 thane W

30. Pokhran Road - 2 Gandhi Nagar Thane

31. Bhim Nagar Vartak Nagar

32. VASANT VIHAR THANE-1

33. OSWAL SPARSH CHS,BLDG NO.9,POKHRAN ROAD NO.2,MAJIWAD THANE

34. ATHARVA HEIGHTS POKHRAN ROAD NO.1,SHIVAI NAGAR THANE

35. Dyanoday School, Sawarkar Nagar, thane

36. Sawarkar nagar, PANCH PAGMASHWALA APPT, 1ST FLOOR

37. Kulswamini Chawl, lokmanya nagar, Pada no.4, Thane

38. Sukhsagan Society, D/6, Flat no.19, Patil wadi, Sawarkar Nagar

39. VEDANT COMPLEX PHASE -2, Vijay Nagar, Vartak nagar, Thane

40. Vaibhavlaxmi chwl, Near TMC school No.103,131 kajuwadi

41. KOKANNIVAS CHAWL CHAITTI NAGAR, Lokamanya Nagar PADA NO 3

42. HANUMAN NAGAR LAXMI KRUPA CRAWL WAGLE ESTATE THANE (W)

43. Sambhaji Nagar Sagar Baug near Rahil Hotel Bakery

44. Shiv Galli,lndiranagar Rd. No. 33 Rupadevipada 1 near Shiv Mandir, Thane

45. DHARMVEER CHAWL ,CHAWL NO.03,ROOM NO. 1,JAI BHAVANI NAGAR

46. 204, 2nd Fir. Sal Apt. Sawarkar Nagar Near Municipal Office

47. Lokmanya Nagar, Pada No 3, Parera Nagar, Near Mauli Kirana Store, Pawar Nagar, Thane

48. ROOM NO 2 SAI CHARAN CRAWL INDIRA NAGAR TEKDI WAGLE ESTATE THANE (W)

49. B/37 4th FL Shanti Apt R No 22 Near Thakur School Savarkar Nagar

50. Kashinath Parab Chawl, Pokharn Road No. 1, Dhawle Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Pada No. 3

51. Ambewadi, Room No. 1202, Near Madin Masjid, Wagle Estate, Thane (West)

52. Sal Sitra Chawl, Indra Nagar, Road On 22, Opp Laxmi Medical , Near Bush Bldg Rupadevi Pada, No 2, Thane

53. Annabhou Sathenagar, wagle estate

54. Dharamveer Chawl, Sainathnagar, Kajuwadi

55. Guruprashad Apt. Mahatma Phule Nagar

56. Danurdhar Bhavan first floor flat No.104 Padwalnagar Wagle Estate Thane (W)

57. C.P.TALAO SHIV SHAKTI MITRA MANDAL NEAR SHANKAR MANDIR WAGLE ESTATE

58. Kailasnagar ITA Circle wagle estate Thane (w)

59. Ashtavinayak Apt, R/N 28, Kisangar no.3, bhatwadi, Sadhbhavna Apt, Kisanagar no.3, Bhatwadi, Renuka Sadan Kisannagar 3, Ashtavinayak Apt, R/N 28, Kisangar no.3, bhatwadi

60. VISHVDIP BUILDING 4TH FLOOR SHIVAJINAGAR THANE, VIJAY APPARTMENT D WING 103 KISAN NAGAR 1 THANE

61. 2/205 kinara Apt. kisan Nagar no 2

62. SURESH Smriti BUILDING, ROOM NO 5, KISAN NAGAR 3, WAGLE ESTATE, THANE

63. Waralipada near bavadi Shreenagar

64. Silky Apt room no 3 in front of Oil depo Kisan Nagar no 2

65. Shanti bhavan room no 6 kisan nagar no3 opp bus stop near vinod jewllers thane

66. Shiv Shakti Nagar Behind Sunrise Bussiness park Kisan Nagar 2

67. 41 Shukla Building 2nd Floor Padwal Nagar

68. Shiv Shakti Nagar Kisan Nagar 2

69. 1/1 Shanti Bhuvan Kisan Nagar 3 Wagle Industrial estate

70. Usha Kiran bld R.no.406 Bhatwadi Kisannagar no.3

71. Omprakash apt.R.No.101 Kisannagar No.2

72. Nutan Mirabld B Wing Kisan Nagar Wagle Estate Thane

73. Wagale Estate, Nehru Nagar - 1, Thane

74. Ashar IT Park Wagle Estate

75. 8/14 D,Silver Police Line Court Naka Thane

76. Aditya building, new Police Tower Mahagiri Thane

77. B9 Laxmiwadi Chendani Koliwad Meethbandar Road Thane ( East )

78. chendni koliwada , cement road, R no. 118, Swapnapurti bid, kopari

79. PRAFUL NAKHAWA CHENDANI KOLIWADA MITHBANDAR NAKHAWA chawl

80. Koprigoan Apposit Yogeshwari bulding Shanti nivash Near Hiralal Bhoir Bagalo kopri thane East

81. Room no-4,Ground floo,Nilkanth Darshan Society, Naupada Thane

82. anandnagar oppo. Kopari bridge, kopari

83. Rm.no18, sathe wadi near dnyansadhana. college

84. Maya Villa, Raheja Garden Thane W

85. NAGSEN NAGAR NEAR HANUMAN MANDIR OPP.DADOJI STEDIUM

86. Jalaram Ashish-1 G. M Marg Thane

87. Ram Maruti Rd. New English School Ganesh Kutir

88. 703, Bhalchandra building Behind gaodevi bus depo. Thane w

89. New Swastik Chs Bag Soc. Near Ganesh Tawkies Edulji Rd. Charia Thane

90. Gaurangi CHS, near Damani Estate LEIS Rd, Naupada, thane

91. Amar Tower Bhaskar Colony Naupada

92. Laxmi Apt. Gholai nagar Atkoneshwarnagar Thane West

93. Janki Nagar, Kharegaon, thane (W)

94. Bhaskar nagar Kalwa Thane

95. Shivgarjana Chawl, Atkoneshwar nagar, Kalwa

96. Jagnath Appt. Vitawa, Kalwa

97. Narayan park,Room No. 301,Near Megha Apartment ,Vitawa, Kalwa

98. Rm. No. 27, Santoshi Chawl, near Agreseen School, Thane Belapur Rd. Kalwa East

99. 105,SAMI DISHA APARTMENT,VITAWA,KALWA,THANE

100. Kantabai building,room.no.105 ,Vitawa

101. 103 A/2 Vaishanavi dham complex Near vitthal mandir kharigaon kalwa

102. NEW SHIVAJI NAGAR, KALWA

103. Sai ashirvad A-2,SURYA NAGAR,VITAWA

104. Shashtri Nagar Mafatlal Company opposite Durga Mandir, Atkoneshwar Kalwa

105. Bldg. No. 5 B-wing 2nd Floor Sudama CHS Old Mumbai-Puna Rd. Kalwa

106. Resident Doctor at CSMH Thane

107. Suryanagar Gate No.1 Vitawa Kalwa Thane (W)

108. SANKALP CHS,. MANISHA NAGAR - 2, KALWA, THANE

109. Anand Vihar Complex,Near Railway Phatak Kharegaon ,Kalwa East,Thane

110. Rajashree Shahu Chawl, R/N 3, New Shivaji Nagar, Thakurpada, Kaiwa, Thane

111. Shiv Shrusti Kharegaon, Thane

112. R.No.202, Chawandai Residency, Parsik Nagar Kalwa

113. Saipranam Chs, A-307, Kharigaon, Kalwa

114. Janki Nagar, Pipeline, Manisha Nagar, Kalwa West

115. Digvijay Bld, Room No 301, Thane

116. Rm. No. 1, Narayan Krupa Chawl Vltava Kaiwa

117. KHALIL MENSION ROOM NO 303/A WING GHASWAL COMPOUND KAUSA

118. B3/903, MM Valley, Mumbra, Thane

119. Room No.3 Sarkar Tower Dauladnagar Chand nagar Kausa Thane; C/102, NEW NASHMAN COLONY, OPP TANWAR NAGAR, KAUSA

120. Room no.18 Waghmare Building Santosh nagar Mumbra

121. A-1, Nuri Chand Nagar, Kausa Thane

122. MUMBRA, MUSAKHASAM, ROOM 204, OPP MUMBRA RAILWAY STATION, THANE

123. LALYA MUMBREKAR HOUSE GROUND FLOOR NEAR JAMA MAUID KAUSA MARKET

124. NEAR CHARNI PADA KAUSA GAON

125. 105 /13-1 SHAMSHAD NAGAR KAUSA

126. Abida Manzil A-wing Kausa Mumbra

127. Nasim baug Amrut Nagar, Mumbra, Thane

128. Janta Colomy, Jeevan Baug, Mumbra

129. REHAN BAUG,G-BLDG,B-206,DEURI PADA,KAUSA,THANE-400612

130. PRIME NEST BUILDING NEAR HIGH INTENSITY GYM, MUMBRA. - 400612

131. Hirabai Niwas, Kausa, Charnipada, Mumbra

132. Rashid compound , Mumbra , Thane

133. Irfan Palace, B-Wing , 1st Fool, 101, Rashid Compound, Kausa, Mumbra

134. Madina Manzil B-Wing Room No-2 Red Rose Society, Mumbra, Thane - 400612

135. Pondular Nagar 2nd Floor R.N 6, Mumbra, Thane

136. Room No-1 Ground Floor B Wing Mehfooz Apt Near Rehmania Hospital, Mumbra, Thane

137. Mustafa , Thane

138. Kgn Apt, Near Bosco School, Rashid Camp

139. A 102, Raut Apt, Near Police Chowki, Kausa

140. Hashmat Park, Rashid Compound, Kausa Mumbra

141. Gurukrupa Chawl, Sanjay Nagar, Mumbra

142. Ashiyana Tower,B - 701, Above Millennium Hospital, Kausa, Mumbra

143. Vind Apt. Room No. 404, A Wing Opp. Reliance Tower Dive Thane (W)

144. ROOM N01, KANUBAI APPRTMENT, OPP. SONU PLAZA , DIVA WEST THANE 612

145. Shil Phata, Diva, Thane

147. SHREEVARDHAN CHAWL RN 12 SAI SWPANA NAGAR DIVA

148. 105 Shivam Riverwood Soc. Desai Naka Kalyan

149. Reliance 1/B Rm. No. 1 Mum bra Devi Colony Diva East

150. Mukta Residency Padle Gay near Khidkali mandir Diva

151. Sai 5hradha Bldg Room 206 Nr Vitthal Mandir Diva

152. Bharat Mhatre Chawl No 2 Room No 10 Datiwali Manpada Road Near Kct School Diva

153. Sadguru Krupa No 2 Near Toil Sprit School Sabe Road Diva

154. JAY BHAVANI CHAWL,ROOM NO.3 GANESH NAGAR DIVA EAST

155. SAMARTH CHAWAL R NO 5 MAHATRE OFFICE NEAR AKANKASHA HOLL BR NAGAR DIVA E

156. Sadguru Apt. Ground Floor Madhavi Banglow Masoba Rd. Agasan Thane

157. Ayappa chawl, ganesshnagar, ganeshwadi, Diva East

158. Bramha Apt. Suresh Nagar Diva

159. Ramchandra society A wing, Diva E

160. Adatiya Apt H.S.0 Diva Agasen Road Maruti Nagar Diva Thane

161. Shubhrabai Apt, Mumbra Colony Road, Diva