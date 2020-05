Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of May 24

On Saturday, Thane recorded the second highest one-day spike. 134 new COVID cases were reported, taking the total number of cases in Thane to 1,891. Two deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 65.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,608 new coronavirus patients on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 47,190. Sixty COVID-19-related deaths were also reported in the state during the day, taking the death toll to 1,577. 42 of these deaths took place since Friday evening, while 18 deaths had taken place in the last two weeks (but test results for coronavirus came later).