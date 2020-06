Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of June 3

At least 397 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, taking the tally in the region to 9,062.

Moreover, with 10 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection, the toll in the district rose to 283. According to reports from the district administration, most of the latest cases were reported from Thane city and Navi Mumbai civic corporation limits.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 72,300 coronavirus case. For the third time in a week, Maharashtra recorded 100-plus Covid-19 deaths, including a staggering 74 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone. The state recorded its third highest death toll of 103 - after 105 notched on May 27 and the highest-ever 116 reached on May 29 - taking the state tally to 2,465.