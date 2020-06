Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of June 27

Thane district on Friday recorded 1,332 coronavirus positive cases, taking the count to 27,479, while 30 deaths during the day took the toll to 911. Thane city led with 365 cases, followed by 358 from Kalyan, 224 from Navi Mumbai and 120 from Mira Bhayander.

Meanwhile, showing no respite, Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases again jumped sharply from Thursday's high of 4,841 to 5,024 on Friday while the state's death toll crossed the 7,000-mark to touch 7,106.

The state fatalities again catapulted from the June's lowest of 62 to 175 Friday, down from the previous day's highest death figure of 248 notched on June 23. Earlier, on June 16, the state had reported the highest 1,409 fatalities taking into account reconciliation of earlier deaths, which drastically escalated the toll.