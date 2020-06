Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of June 26

Thane on Thursday registered highest COVID-19 positive cases and deaths. The city reported 264 new cases, taking its tally to 7,091 and 12 new fatalities recorded, taking its toll to 245.

Meanwhile, at least 4,841 new cases of COVID-19 and 192 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. According to the State Health Department, 3,661 patients have recovered and were discharged today in Maharashtra while a total of 77,453 patients have been discharged so far. The total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,47,741 including 63,342 active cases and 6,931 deaths.