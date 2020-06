Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of June 20

Maharashtra on Friday notched its highest number of Covid-19 cases at 3,827 - outstripping Thursday's 3,752, while Mumbai recorded 114 deaths, the highest on a single day till date.

The state death toll again shot up from Thursday's 100 to 142, but down by 36 from the previous peak of 178 recorded on June 15. The state's toll has now climbed to 5,893 and total cases shot up to 124,331 till date - the highest in the country.

The MMR (Thane Division) remains critical with a total of 4,277 Covid-19 deaths, and the number of positive cases rising to 91,468. Thane - with 22,033 cases and 675 fatalities - has emerged as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.