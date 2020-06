Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of June 18

Maharashtra recorded another 114 Covid-19 deaths, and cases crossed the 3,000 figure again with 3,307 new patients, 90 days after the first death was reported in the state on Wednesday.

With this, the state death toll climbed to 5,651 and total cases shot up to 116,752 till date. On May 11, the state recorded the highest new cases - 3,607 and on June 15, the maximum fatalities - 178.

Meanwhile, Thane city has more than 5,400 Covid-19 positive cases and over 165 deaths.