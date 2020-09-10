Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa and Mumbra issued by TMC as of September 10

Thane city on Wednesday recorded 455 new cases, taking the total tally to 28,681. At present, there are 2,967 active patients and 24,840 have been cured/discharged after treatment. The overall death toll stands at 874.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 23,816 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state to 9,67,349.

According to a bulletin of Maharashtra Health Department, the death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 27,787 after 325 deaths were reported on Wednesday. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.87 per cent. As many as 13,906 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering from COVD-19. The number of recovered persons stand at 6,86,462. The recovery rate in the state stands at 70.96 per cent.