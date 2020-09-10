Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa and Mumbra issued by TMC as of September 10

Thane city on Wednesday recorded 455 new cases, taking the total tally to 28,681. At present, there are 2,967 active patients and 24,840 have been cured/discharged after treatment. The overall death toll stands at 874.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 23,816 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state to 9,67,349.
According to a bulletin of Maharashtra Health Department, the death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 27,787 after 325 deaths were reported on Wednesday. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.87 per cent. As many as 13,906 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering from COVD-19. The number of recovered persons stand at 6,86,462. The recovery rate in the state stands at 70.96 per cent.
Here's the full list of containment zones in Thane as per the data released by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC):
Kalwa:
Kalwa Naka: Manisha Nagar Road, Mumbai Pune Road, Jankibai Rama Salvi Road, Manisha Nagar Road Gate No. 3.
Kalwa Naka: Mumbai Pune Road, Kumbhar Lane, Cheulkar Road, Bank Of Baroda , Prem Kumari Society, Sunni Shafi Jama Masjid.
Bhusar Ali: Jai Dhanashree Society , Siddhivinayak Mandir,Siddhivinayak Society, Manav Mandir Society, Jai Dhanashree Society , Societies Besides Chinchpada Road, Jain Mandir , Gaondevi Mandir, Ekopa Society, Abdul Hamid Road.
Shivaji Nagar: Railway Track, Shivaji Nagar Maket Road, Shivaji Talao
Vitawa: BhandarPada Road, Nala , Airoli Knowledge Park, Thane Belapur Road, Green Wood Complex, New Surya Nagar Road
Wagle Estate:
Kisan Nagar - 1 Part: Road No. 3, Shantaram Chavan road, Lawrence Dsouza Road, Bapurao Patil Marg
Kisan Nagar - 2 Part: Neptune Eliment Commerce Building, BMC Border, Road No. 16, Ashram Road
Uthalsar:
Acura and Azzaino Building in Rustomjee Complex
Masunda Apartment Society
Vartak Nagar:
Shivaji Nagar Part: Upvan Playing Ground, Upvan Playing Ground, Devdaya Nagar Part, Pramila Industrial Estate
Lokmanya Nagar:
Dosti Rental: Open Plot, Dosti Rental Society Part, Dosti Vihar, Acharya Atre Marg
Majiwada Manpada:
Mari Aai Nagar: Open Ground, Astitvatil Nala, 40.0 meter Broad Road (D. P.)
Highland Residency Phase- 1: Twinkle Tower, Highland Residency, Highland Residency, Open Ground
Piramal Labour Camp: Open Plot (Piramal)
Yashasvi Nagar Part: Building No. 44 Yashasvi Nagar, Shiv Sena Shakha, Bhakti Kutir Society, Building No. 9, 10 Highland Residency
