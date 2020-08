Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa and Mumbra issued by TMC as of August 14

Thane on Thursday recorded 199 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 21,698, while nine new deaths were reported taking the toll to 713 till date.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 11,813 COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, Maharashtra's coronavirus tally stands at 5,60,126. As per the bulletin, there are presently 1,49,798 active cases in the state. 9,115 recoveries were reported today, taking the number of recovered patients across the state to 3,90,958.

413 patients have succumbed to the virus today, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra to 19,603. The net positivity rate stands at 18.82 per cent while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the state stands at 3.4 per cent.