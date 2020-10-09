Coronavirus in Thane: Konkan auto-taxi union to only ferry those wearing mask

Thane: The Konkan auto-taxi union has appealed their union members to only ferry those passengers wearing mask. As a part of safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the auto drivers started spreading awareness about wearing masks last week.

"It's been around 8-10 days, the campaign is being carried in all four districts of the Konkan region, including Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath, Badlapur and Navi Mumbai cities. There are around 1 lakh auto drivers registered under Konkan auto-rickshaw union who are carrying this campaign," said Prakash Penkar, President of Konkan Auto-Taxi Mahasangh.

According to Penkar, the decision has been taken as a part of safety precautions, considering the pandemic situation, which will help both auto drivers and passengers.

"The campaign through posters and awareness messages posted on the autos has been carried out in every part of the above mentioned cities. The auto drives has been directed not to allow any passengers without mask to board their autos," added Penkar.