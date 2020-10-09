Coronavirus in Thane: KDMC's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 90 percent

Thane: Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) recovery rate has improved to 90 percent, while the death rate has decreased to below 2 percent. According to the health official, the recovery rate of KDMC is highest, while the death rate is lowest compare to other Corporations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

"The improvement in the recovery rate has been noticed since last month, as from 85 percent it has improved 90 percent, at present. Whereas, the positivity rate is an average of 17%, only 1.5 lakh of the city’s 18 lakh population has been tested till now," informed an official, from KDMC health department.

While the fluctuation in the daily number of cases has been noticed between 200 -500 cases, since the last one month. Since the pandemic situation, KDMC was observed as one of the worst affected corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan region after Mumbai, with maximum number of positive patients daily identified in the twin city.

According to the official, more than 48,958 positive cases have been reported till now within the twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli. The civic body hopes that the door to door survey being conducted under the 'My Family My responsibility' campaign will help identify those with symptoms.

"KDMC currently has 22 testing centres across the city, on an average around 2400 patients get tested daily across the city. The death rate has currently decreased to 1.94%, which was more than 2 percent in last few months," said KDMC official.

A strict vigil is kept on the people in KDMC with an awareness about wearing masks, “Everyday more than 150 to 200 people are fined. Hence, so far the civic body have collected total of around Rs 6 lakh as fine,” added official.

On Friday, total 367 patients were tested positive in KDMC jurisdiction, while, so far 890 deaths have been reported in the Kalyan-Dombivli. At present total 3665 people are undergoing treatment, while, 40987 people have recovered from COVID-19, in KDMC.