Coronavirus in Thane: In a first, TMC to set up post-COVID centre in the city

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is all set to open the post-COVID centre in Thane. According to an official, TMC is the first to introduce such a facility in Thane for the recovered COVID-19 patients.
"One has to take utmost care and precautions even after the recovery of COVID-19. Hence, the centre equipped with various facilities will help to guide the patients about post-COVID health care. The centre consists of medical officers, psychologists, dieticians and so on," said TMC official.
"The centre has been established on the first floor of Lodha Luxuria complex, at Majiwada, Thane. The centre will treat the patients recovered from the COVID, who continue to face health issues, during the post COVID period. TMC is the only Corporation in Maharashtra to introduce a post-COVID centre," added TMC official.
The centre consisting of Yoga experts, Physiotherapist, restrooms, and counselors will soon be functional for the patients recovered from COVID-19 for post health care.
Besides the same, the TMC has also introduced TMT bus services for the citizens to reach the centre.
"The special bus services will be soon introduced which will ferry the patients (COVID recovered patients) from Thane railway station. The bus services has been scheduled after every half an hour between 6 am to 12 at night, from Thane station to the Post COVID centre," said TMC official.
Thane COVID update: On Wednesday, total of 322 news cases were detected in Thane, while 5 deaths were reported. So far, there are 3,410 active cases in the city, while 37,786 have recovered from the disease. Until now the total death count has reached upto 1,081 in Thane. At present the recovery rate of Thane is 89.4 percent.
