Coronavirus in Thane: Here’s how the densely populated slum of Mumbra recorded 0 COVID-19 cases last Friday

When one thinks of Mumbra, the densely populated suburb on the outskirts of Thane, one can only think of the high population density due to their impoverished conditions. Much like Asia’s largest slum pocket Dharavi, Mumbra, too, saw a large number of COVID-19 cases emerge during the pandemic, and much like Dharavi, Mumbra saw a decline in cases with the region reporting zero cases last Friday, as this Mumbai Mirror report showcases.

It was a challenge for the Thane Municipal Corporation under whose jurisdiction Mumbra falls under. Mumbra recorded its first case on April 4, and maintaining social distancing became a challenge as the area has small homes, large slum pockets, and tiny bylanes that guarantees a large gathering at any point of time.

However, since the first case was reported in April, more cases sprung up, prompting authorities to seal 89 buildings, and provide food to the residents of those living in these buildings so that the infection did not spread.

The TMC, along with Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad created awareness amongst the people about COVID-19 that reduced their fear. They also aggressively tested people to ensure that worked well.

According to the report, Mumbra was divided into three zones and 180 volunteers were assigned to check fever and oxygen level of residents. 10 COVID-19 clinics were also established by the Thane Municipal Corporation to identify cases and treat patients.

Mumbra so far has recorded 1,250 cases and 78 deaths. However, since mid-July, the region reported fewer than 15 cases each day, and since the start of the month reported single-digit cases.

The authorities will be proud, but this is just the beginning, and Mumbra will hope to continue its good run for the days to come.