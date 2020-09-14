Coronavirus in Thane: Eknath Shinde inaugurates new COVID-19 hospital with 440 beds

The hospital has been established considering the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the city, informed a civic official.

"Out of total 440 beds, 390 are oxygen beds and 90 normal beds in the hospital built at Bush company, Thane" informed official.

On Monday, 403 new cases of were detected in Thane while 8 deaths were reported. So far, 3,599 patients are seeking treatment and 26,101 patients have recovered from the virus. Till now, the total death count has reached up to 901 in Thane.

