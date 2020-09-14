Coronavirus in Thane: Eknath Shinde inaugurates new COVID-19 hospital with 440 beds

Newly built COVID hospital by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will now start functioning from Tuesday after the facility was inaugurated by Thane's guardian minister Eknath Shinde on Monday.
The hospital consisting both normal and oxygen beds is the second such COVID hospital established by TMC amid the pandemic.
"After the 1,000 bed COVID hospital developed in Saket-Balkum area of Thane, this is the second such hospital built by TMC at Bush company in Wagle estate area of Thane. The hospital consisting total 440 beds was inaugurated by Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde, TMC chief Vipin Sharma and other civic officials on Monday," said TMC official.
The hospital has been established considering the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the city, informed a civic official.
"Out of total 440 beds, 390 are oxygen beds and 90 normal beds in the hospital built at Bush company, Thane" informed official.
On Monday, 403 new cases of were detected in Thane while 8 deaths were reported. So far, 3,599 patients are seeking treatment and 26,101 patients have recovered from the virus. Till now, the total death count has reached up to 901 in Thane.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)