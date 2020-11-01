Coronavirus in Thane: District sees 20% rise in COVID-19 cases in October

Thane district has reported a nearly 20 per cent rise in new COVID-19 cases in October, while the active cases dropped by 46 per cent last month, an official said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the district reported 644 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 2,11,521, he said.

The death toll in the district rose to 5,342 after 18 more people died of the viral infection, he said.

The COVID-19 tally in Kalyan town of the district crossed the 50,000-mark on Saturday.

Kalyan currently has a recovery rate of 94.98 per cent while the mortality rate in the town stands at 2 per cent, the official said.

In Thane district, there are currently 9,514 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,96,665 patients have recovered.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 92.98 per cent, while the death rate is 2.53 per cent, he said.

Last month, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district went up from 1,76,861 to 2,11,521, fatalities rose from 4,496 to 5,342, and the recoveries increased from 1,54,738 to 1,96,665, the official said.

The number of active patients dropped from 17,627 to 9514, he said.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases, Kalyan has so far reported the maximum at 50,063, followed by Thane city-46,666, Navi Mumbai-44,521 and Mira Bhayander-22,604, he said.

Another official said the adjoining Palghar district has recorded 40,855 COVID-19 cases and 963 deaths due to the disease so far.