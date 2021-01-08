Coronavirus in Thane: District records 452 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

With the addition of 452 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 2,45,853, an official said on Friday.

The virus claimed the lives of six more persons, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,006, he said.

So far, 2,35,800patients have recuperated from the infection, showing a recovery rate of 95.91 per cent, the official said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 2.44 per cent, he added.

There are now 4,047 active cases in the district, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 44,505 and the death toll at 1,192, another official said.