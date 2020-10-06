Coronavirus in Thane: COVID-19 tally in district rises to 1,82,776

The COVID-19 case count in Thane district rose to 1,82,776, after 1,277 more persons tested positive for the infection, a district official said on Tuesday.

Apart from the latest cases detected on Monday, the district also recorded 27 casualties that took the toll to 4,616, the official said.

Currently, the recovery rate in the district stands at 88.35 per cent, while the morality rate is 2.53 per cent, he said.

As many as 16,669 patients are undergoing treatment for the infection in the district, he added.

Although Kalyan has recorded 44,064 COVID-19 cases so far, it has improved its recovery rate to 90.24 per cent and brought down the death rate to 1.94 per cent, the official said.

Of the latest cases, Navi Mumbai accounted for 366, followed by Thane with 284 and Kalyan with 279, he said.

At least 38,632 have so far been recorded in Thane civic limits, 44,064 in Kalyan, 38,468 in Navi Mumbai and 19,421 in Mira Bhayandar, the official said.

A total of 1,029 casualties have been recorded in Thane so far, followed by 857 in Kalyan, 783 in Navi Mumbai and 598 in Mira Bhayandar, he added.