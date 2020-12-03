Coronavirus in Thane: Containment zones in the city now 7; testing ramped up

Thane: The total number of containment zones have reduced in Thane, revealed a latest survey by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). As per the survey report by TMC, the total number of containment zones has now come down to 7 in Thane city.

"The survey report on December 1 disclosed total of 7 containment zones in Thane. With the reduction in the ratio of COVID-19 patients detected daily in Thane, the number of containment zones has also declined. However, the guidelines will be continued in these zones following the government's direction till December end," said TMC official.

"In July, the TMC has declared a total of 27 containment zones which was increased to 39 in August and later reduced to 15 in September. However, in past two months the number of containment zones has again reduced to total of 7 spots in Thane," added official.

Kharegaon in Kalwa ward; Rustomjee Urbania and Cosmos tower in Uthalsar; Padwal Nagar, in Wagle ward; Gulmohar Apartment, in Vartak Nagar; Park Wood Tower and Lodha Amara in Majiwada ward come under containment zones in Thane.

The testing capacity of COVID-19 tests has been increased by the Corporation recently.

"Initially, the testing capacity was 2000, which was later doubled to 4000. At present TMC collects over 6000 samples daily for COVID-19 testings," informed official.

According to Thursday's COVID-19 update, total of 114 positive patients were detected in Thane and 3 deaths were reported. At present, the TMC recorded recovery rate of 95%.

So far, total of 49,504 patients have recovered while 1,452 are still undergoing treatment in Thane. Until now the total death count in the city has reached to 1,182.