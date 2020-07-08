Coronavirus in Thane: City reports 410 new cases; total cases near 12,000-mark

With as many as 1,799 people testing coronavirus positive in Maharashtra's Thane on Wednesday, the tally of patients in the district crossed the 47,000-mark, a senior official said.

The case count now stood at 47,063, the district official said here.

As the virus claimed 51 more lives, the district's death toll grew to 1,404.

The number of patients in Thane and Navi Mumbai cities crossed 10,000 each with 11,705 and 10,351 new cases respectively.