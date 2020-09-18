Coronavirus in Thane: City reports 406 new cases on September 18

Thane: On Friday, 409 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Thane and 4 deaths were reported.

So far, 3,844 patients are seeking treatment in the hospital and 27,316 have recovered from the deadly virus. Until now the total death count has reached up to 922 in Thane.



Meanwhile, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) records 591 new positive cases in the city. So far 5,497 patients are undergoing treatment in Kalyan-Dombivli and 31,577 have recovered from the virus. Total of 757 people have died until now in the KDMC area due to COVID.



At least 1,903 new cases of COVID-19 were detected, while 44 more patients died of the infection in Maharashtra's Thane district.

With the addition of the latest infections and deaths on Thursday, the tally in the district reached 1,53,139 and the toll rose to 4,053, the official said.

The mortality rate in the district stood at 2.65 per cent, while the recovery rate is 85.23 per cent, he said.

As many as 18,564 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district, he said.

