Coronavirus in Thane: 8.3 percent rise in district's COVID-19 cases in November

Thane: The COVID-19 cases rose by 8.30 per cent in Maharashtra's Thane district during the last month, an official said on Tuesday.

At the end of October, the district's COVID-19 tally was 2,11,521 and it reached 2,29,080 on November 30, adding 17,559 new cases in the last month, he said.

The district reported 492 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally to 2,29,080, the official said. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the district has gone up to 5,685 after eight more patients succumbed to the viral infection, he said.

As of now, there are 7,751 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,15,644 patients have recovered. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 94.13 per cent, the mortality rate is 2.48 per cent, while the active cases constitute 3.38 per cent of the total infections reported so far, the official said.

Out of the total cases, Kalyan town has so far reported 54,040, Thane city-51,378, Navi Mumbai-48,251 and Mira Bhayander-24,180. Among the total number of deaths, Thane city has reported 1,235, Kalyan-1,060, Navi Mumbai-984 and Mira Bhayander-756, the official added.

The neighbouring Palghar district has till now recorded 42,814 cases of coronavirus and 1,156 deaths due to the infection, an official from the district administration said.