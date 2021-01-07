Coronavirus in Thane: 451 new COVID-19 cases in city; death toll reaches 6000

Thane's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 2,45,401 with the addition of 451 new cases in the Maharashtra district, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

Six more persons succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll in the district rose to 6,000.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.45 per cent, the official said.

So far, 2,35,497 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the COVID-19 recovery rate in the district to 95.96 per cent.

As of now, there are 3,904 active coronavirus cases in the district, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,452, while the death toll has reached 1,190, an official from the district administration said