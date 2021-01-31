Coronavirus in Thane: 260 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Thane district has gone up to 2,53,627 with the addition of 260 new cases of the viral infection, an official said on Sunday.

Apart from these new cases reported on Saturday, two more persons also died due to COVID-19, taking the toll in the district to 6,151, he said.

Currently, the COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.43 per cent, the official said.

So far, 2,44,072 patients have recuperated from the infection, taking the COVID-19 recovery rate in the district to 96.23 per cent.

As of now, there are 3,404 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,175, while the death toll is 1,197, an official from the district administration said.