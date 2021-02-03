Coronavirus in Thane: 216 new COVID-19 cases reported, 2 more deaths

Thane's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 2,54,320 with the addition of 216 new cases of infection in the district, an official said on Wednesday.

Two more deaths due to COVID-19 were also recorded on Tuesday, raising the toll in the district to 6,160, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stands at 2.42 per cent, the official said.

So far, 2,44,996 coronaviruspatients have recuperated from the infection, improving the recovery rate in the district to 96.3 per cent.

As of now, there are 3,164 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,236, while the death toll is 1,198, an official from the district administration said.