Coronavirus in Pune: Zilla Parishad issues new guidelines for RTE admissions

After complaints of delay in verification of documents and lack of proper response from schools, the education department of Pune Zilla Parishad has issued new guidelines for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE).

According to the new guidelines, the schools have to inform the parents about the date for document verification through SMS, reported Hindustan Times.

"They (schools) should display the admission schedule at the school gate and if parents who have gone to their home town could not come on that particular date they should be given another date,” said Ranjit Shivtare, chairman, education and finance committee, Pune ZP.

Amid the COVID-19 cases rising each day in Pune district, Shivtare said that the parents from containment zones should be called to the school only after the area comes out of the containment zone.

“Only five students should be called for admission at a time and only one parent should be called for documentation process and he/she should get body temperature checked before entry from the school gate,” added the chairman.

After the admission process started from June 24, parents were facing difficulties like delay in verification of documents and lack of proper response from schools. Some parents also claimed that the officials point out minor mistakes in application forms like spelling mistakes and printing error which delays the verification process, reported HT.

Meanwhile, there are a total of 972 schools in Pune and the vacant seats are 16,949. 62,919 applications have been received, reads the official website.

In the Pune district, 1,245 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 29,844 on Monday, while 21 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

He said the death toll increased to 890 with 21 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period.