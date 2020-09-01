Coronavirus in Pune: With 876 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally crosses 95,000 mark; death toll reaches 2,304

Pune: As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 876 in the last 24 hours to 95,373 on Monday.

With 37 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,304, he said.

A total of 1,384 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 14,999 during the day, he said.

As per the update, 78,070 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.

With 2,847 tests conducted on Monday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,51,053, Mohol said.