Coronavirus in Pune: With 876 new cases, PMC's COVID-19 tally crosses 95,000 mark; death toll reaches 2,304

Pune: As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in Pune rose by 876 in the last 24 hours to 95,373 on Monday.
With 37 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 2,304, he said.
A total of 1,384 patients were discharged, taking the number of active cases to 14,999 during the day, he said.
As per the update, 78,070 people have recovered/discharged from the disease as of now.
With 2,847 tests conducted on Monday, a total number of tests conducted reached to 4,51,053, Mohol said.
Meanwhile, Pune district reported 1,933 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,70,314 on Monday, a health official said.
He said the death toll reached 4,134 with 73 more succumbing to the infection during the same period.
Also, 1,384 patients were discharged from hospitals, the official said.
"Of the 1,933 cases, 876 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the count rose to 95,373.
With 593 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count now stands at 49,330," he said.
The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 25,611, he said.
