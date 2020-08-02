Coronavirus in Pune: With 3,017 new COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 90,000-mark

Pune district in Maharashtra reported 3,017 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 90,393, a health official said on Sunday.

The death toll in the district reached 2,041 with 49 persons succumbing to the infection on Sunday.

"Of the 3,017 cases, 1,762 were reported from areas within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the tally has grown to 57,523," the official said.