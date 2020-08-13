Coronavirus in Pune: With 2,997 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, tally rises to 1,15,128; death toll at 2,619

Pune district reported 2,997 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 1,15,128, a health official said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the district reached 2,619 with 67 patients succumbing to the infection.

"Of 2,997 cases, 1,584 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 69,235 patients.

However, 1,449 patients were also discharged from the hospitals," the official said.

With 1,024 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, the COVID-19 tally there rose to 31,643.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 12,712 new coronavirus patients and 344 deaths, which took the case tally to 5,48,313 and death toll in the state to 18,650, a health official said.

The spike in the cases was the second-highest, he said. The record one-day spike in cases in the state to date was recorded on August 8 at 12,822.

13,804 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, which took the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 3,81,843.

There are 1,47,513 active cases in the state, the official added.

There are 10,15,115 people under home quarantine while 35,880 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,48,313, new cases 12,712, total deaths 18,650, recoveries 3,81,843, active cases 1,47,513 and people tested so far 29,08,887.