Coronavirus in Pune: With 2,432 new COVID-19 cases, tally jumps to 1,22,397; death toll at 2,957

Pune district on Saturday reported 2,432 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its case count to 1,22,397.
The death toll in the district reached 2,957 with 62 persons succumbing to the infection during the day.
In Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 1,073 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the tally to 72,576.
27 people succumbed to the virus and the death toll rose to 1,710.
1,145 people were discharged from the hospitals in the city, taking the total number to 56,245.
In Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the total COVID-19 cases are 33,106. However, the active cases as on Sunday morning are 8,760.
The death toll in the twin-city is 574.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally increased to 5,84,754 on Saturday with the addition of 12,614 new cases.
With 322 COVID-19 patients dying during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 19,749, the department said.
A total of 6,844 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of recovered persons to 4,08,286, it said in a statement.
There are 1,56,409 active cases in the state at present, it added.
The recovery rate in the state is 69.82 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.38 per cent, the department said.
10,44,974 people are in home quarantine and 37,524 in institutional quarantine.
Maharashtra's coronavirus tally is as follows: total cases: 5,84,754; new cases 12,614; total deaths: 19,749; discharged 4,08,286; active cases: 1,56,409; people tested so far: 31,11,514.
(With inputs from PTI)
