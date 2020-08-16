Coronavirus in Pune: With 2,432 new COVID-19 cases, tally jumps to 1,22,397; death toll at 2,957

Pune district on Saturday reported 2,432 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its case count to 1,22,397.

The death toll in the district reached 2,957 with 62 persons succumbing to the infection during the day.

In Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 1,073 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, taking the tally to 72,576.

27 people succumbed to the virus and the death toll rose to 1,710.

1,145 people were discharged from the hospitals in the city, taking the total number to 56,245.