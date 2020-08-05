Coronavirus in Pune: With 2098 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, tally jumps to 94,978; death toll at 2,185

Pune district reported 2098 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 94,978 on Tuesday, a health department official said.

He said the death toll rose to 2,185 with 56 more patients succumbing to the infection during the same period in the western Maharashtra district.

Also, 1,312 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the official said.

"Of the 2,098 cases, 1,192 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), where the count rose to 59,496. With 629 cases, the tally in Pimpri-Chinchwad stood at 24,311," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 11,171, he said.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday scrapped a lockdown formula called P1-P2 under which shops on one side of the road opened on even dates and those on the other side on odd dates.

A PMC order said all shops can remain open between 9am and 7pm from August 5.

The demand to scrap the odd-even shop opening rule was made by local trade bodies several times.

The COVID-19 count in Maharashtra mounted to 4,57,956 on Tuesday with the addition of 7,760 new cases, which is the lowest single-day rise since July 30, while 300 people died in the day, including 56 in Mumbai, state Health Department said.

The cumulative death toll in the state now stands at 16,142.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,57,956, deaths 16,142, recoveries 2,99,356, active cases 1,42,151 and people tested so far 23,52,047.